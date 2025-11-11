Much Ado About Nigeria’s Refineries

Nigeria’s public refineries appear to have defied all efforts to make them functional with an unending efforts and spending on turnaround maintenance amid policy inconsistencies, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The announcement by the Federal Government that it may sell off its publiclyowned refineries to attract investors, boost competition, and improve efficiency in the downstream oil sector has raised issues in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, disclosed the renewed FG’s intention during an interview with Bloomberg TV anchor, Joumanna Bercetche, on the sidelines of the recently concluded Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).

Giving insight into FG’s thinking, Verheijen explained that selling off the refineries owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) was one of several reform options the government is exploring to reposition the energy sector for sustainable growth.

Verheijen said: “It’s one of the options that you have to consider if you find the right technical partner with the right capital.” The plants have largely been sustained by subsidies, “but now that we’ve removed the subsidies, we’ve removed the distortions in that market,” she added.

According to her, the government’s reform agenda under President Tinubu aims to restore market efficiency and transparency, ensuring that the petroleum sector operates on purely commercial term.

Four refineries

The Nigerian government has four refineries: The Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical Company (PHRC) made up of two refineries, located at Alesa Eleme near Port Harcourt with a jetty (for product import and export).

The jetty is located 7.5km away from the refinery complex. In 1983, the Port Harcourt refinery with 60,000 bpsd name plate CDU capacity and the tankage facilities were acquired by NNPC from Shell. Subsequently, a new 150,000 bpsd export refinery was built in 1988 and commissioned in 1989.

It started operation in 1989. It is the largest refining company in Nigeria owned by the government/ NNPC. At inception, it had a capacity to process 150,000 barrels of crude a day and was later upgraded to 210,000 barrels per day. The refinery has been repaired innumerable times, under various Turn Around Maintenances (TAM) contracts that had gulped huge amounts.

Another one is the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company were incorporated as a limited liability company on the 3rd of November 1988 after the merger of the then Warri Refinery and the Ekpan Petrochemical plants. The Warri Refinery, the first Nigerian government wholly-owned refinery, was commissioned in 1978.

It was built to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day but was later de-bottlenecked to process 125,000 barrels per day in 1987. The decision to construct the third Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) refinery in Kaduna was taken in 1974 along with that of the refinery located at Warri.

By early 1975, in view of the fuel shortages experienced then, the Federal Government decided that work on the Kaduna refinery should be advanced. It was envisaged that the refinery was to be a simple hydro skimming type refinery in order to meet up with the fuel demand then.

Based on the feasibility studies carried out, which took into consideration the consumption of the various petroleum products within the Northern Zone, and adequate means of disposal for the surplus products, a refinery with a crude oil capacity of 42,000 barrels per stream day (BPSD) could be easily justified.

Hence, the refinery was designed for a capacity of 60,000 BPSD. It was much later that the Federal Government decided that the capacity for any refinery in Nigeria should not be below 100,000 BPSD.

However, this would have led to the production of a large quantity of heavy ends. And one practical and viable solution is reprocessing the heavy fuel oils.

In order to do this, the whole project plans had to be modified so that what initially was planned to be simply a hydro skimming type refinery, developed into an integrated refinery. The refinery would now be able to produce a wider variety of petroleum products, some of which should be lubricating base oils.

Hence, it became necessary to import suitable paraffinic-based crude oil from Venezuela, Kuwait or Saudi Arabia. Products from the Refinery include; fuels for use as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or Diesel oil, Kerosene, Fuel Oil, Sulphur, and those from the lubricating oils complex are Base Oils, Asphalt (Bitumen) and Waxes.

TAM

It has been reported that Nigeria spent about $25 billion on turnaround maintenance of refineries in 25 years. Regardless of the past rehabilitations, the NNPCL audit report in 2020 revealed that three of the nation’s four refineries recorded N1.64 trillion cumulative losses in their 2014 to 2018 details.

Nigeria spent about $25 billion on TAM of refineries in 25 years. While FEC in March 17, 2021 approved $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation, on August 4, 2021, it approved $897,678,800 for Warri refinery and $586,902,256 for Kaduna refinery

The three refineries still cost Nigeria N10.23 billion in expenses despite processing no crude oil in June last year 2020, according to the report. The NNPC Ltd had said the three refineries processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works on them.

“There was no associated crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production but operational expenses amounted to N10.27 billion. This resulted in an operating deficit of N10.23 billion by the refineries,” the report said.

According to the report, the combined losses from the Port Harcourt Refinery and Kaduna Refinery were N208.6 billion in 2014; N252.8 billion in 2015; N290.6 billion in 2016; N412 billion in 2017 and N475 billion in 2018. The last administration of now late Muhammadu Buhari had awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

The then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had in March 17, 2021 said the Federal Government of Nigeria had approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery in Rivers State.

Speaking after the 38th virtual Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the then President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, Sylva, explained that the contract for the project has been awarded to an Italian company, Tecnimont SPA, who are experts in refinery maintenance.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources presented a memo on the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery for the sum of 1.5 billion, and that memo was $1.5 billion and it was approved by council today,” he said. The minister, after the FEC meeting in Abuja on August 4, 2021, also said the FEC had approved the $1.48 billion for the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

Sylva stated that the rehabilitation of the refineries was awarded to Messers Saipem SPA and Saipem Contracting Limited at a total sum of $1.484 billion. He added that they would be rehabilitated in three phases of 21, 23, and 33 months spread over a 77 month period.

He explained that $897,678,800 would be spent on the repairs of the Warri refinery while $586,902,256 will be invested in the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery. The NNPC Ltd under the former Group Chief Executive Of ficer, Male Kyari, celebrated the resumption of refining at the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries but the operations were later kept on hold by the administration of the current Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

NNPC

Ojulari, recently said the company has engaged in technical and commercial review for comprehensive assessment of all the refineries for them to be high-grade or repurpose as may be required to ensure optimal performance and sustainability.

He explained that the next phase, termed advanced technical partnerships, will be to select technical equity who have a track record of operating refineries to international standards and to complete requisite agreements to mobilise towards implementing high grade or repairs as required.

He added that the company targeted to ensure efficient and profitable operation of the refineries. He also said NNPC Ltd was working to ensure it has the capacity to meet Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) requirements as the supplier of last resort for petroleum products and explained that the targets are in line with its national energy strategy for energy security and asset optimization.

According to him, NNPC Ltd has continued to make measured progress in the comprehensive technical and commercial review of the nation’s three refineries — Warri, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna.

The GCEO added that aligned with Nigeria’s National Energy Strategy, these efforts reinforce the company’s commitment to energy security, asset optimisation, and value-driven service delivery for the nation. “We’re repositioning as a commercial driven, transparent energy company serving Nigerians,” he said.

Policy Flip-Flop

Verheijen’s current disclosure further evidenced inconsistency in FG’s strategy for the four refineries. It was reported on July 15, 2025, that the then newly appointed NNPC Ltd GCEO, Ojulari, had said that the sale of Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries were not out of the question.

He explained that the NNPC Ltd was considering selling some of its refineries as it grappled with challenges in their rehabilitation. He spoke in an interview with Bloomberg at the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria.

According to him, a strategic review of NNPC’s refinery operations was underway and expected to be concluded before the end of the year. When asked if that could include putting the refineries up for sale, Ojulari said: “But what we’re saying is that sale is not out of the question.

All the options are on the table, to be frank, but that decision will be based on the outcome of the reviews we’re doing now.” Ojulari identified outdated infrastructure and underperforming technologies as some of the setbacks of the refineries. He said: “So we’re reviewing all our refinery strategies now.

We hope before the end of the year, we’ll be able to conclude that review. That review may lead to us doing things slightly differently. “So refineries, we made quite a lot of investment over the last several years and brought in a lot of technologies. We’ve been challenged. Some of those technologies have not worked as we expected so far.

But also, as you know, when you’re refining a very old refinery that has been abandoned for some time, what we’re finding is that it’s becoming a little bit more complicated.”

In an apparent troubleshooting, following the backlash of Ojulari’s statement, as his comment sparked speculation and headlines about the future of the nation’s refining assets, the NNPC Ltd on July 30, officially ruled out the sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company and reaffirmed its commitment to completing high-graded rehabilitation and retention of the plant.

Same Ojulari, announced this at a company-wide town hall meeting at the NNPC Towers, Abuja. He stated that the position was not a shift. Rather, it is informed by ongoing detailed technical and financial reviews of the Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri refineries.

“The ongoing review indicates that the earlier decision to operate the Port Harcourt refinery prior to full completion of its rehabilitation was ill-informed and sub-commercial. “Although progress is being made on all three, the emerging outlook calls for more advanced technical partnerships to complete and high-grade the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Thus, selling is highly unlikely as it would lead to further value erosion,” Ojulari said. It added that the Executive Vice Presidents presented progress reports from the Upstream, Downstream, Finance, Business Services, Gas, Power, and New Energy businesses, highlighting operational achievements, ongoing reforms, and areas requiring attention.

“In a tone marked by honesty and leadership, challenges and earlier missteps were acknowledged, and a clear roadmap was outlined for the journey ahead. “The announcement reinforces NNPC’s mandate as a strategic custodian of national energy infrastructure and reflects a firm resolve to deliver on the complete rehabilitation and long-term viability of Nigeria’s refineries.

It also signals continuity in the Federal Government’s broader energy security objectives and a commitment to retaining critical assets under national control. “NNPC Ltd will continue to reposition itself as a commercially driven, professionally managed national energy company, grounded in transparency, focused on performance, and unwavering in its responsibility to its number one stakeholder group, Nigerians,” Ojulari concluded.

MEMAN

Chief Executive Officer of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) Mr. Clement Isong, urged the NNPC Ltd to make the refineries functional no matter the strategy the it wants to use. He noted that there will be the promotion of healthy competition when the refineries resume operation, adding that it will increase availability of the product and engender price affordability by the citizens.

According to him, health competition was required in the downstream sector for its growth and to ensure value for the customers’ money as well as their protection. He spoke during a recent webinar jointly organized by MEMAN and S&P Global Commodity Insights, themed: “Fostering Competition and Innovations: Lessons from Deregulated Markets for Nigeria’s Energy Sector.”

Isong said: “We’ve seen some analysis recently, both the top people at the Presidency have spoken at the various forums. So much money was spent on Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri refinery. Unfortunately, what they were producing was not making sense because of the cost.

So, they’re taking another view on how they are going to work. Going by the announcement from the Executive Vice President downstream, Udy Ntia, as well as his colleagues in the top branch of an NNPC; the idea is that they are going to partner, or going to work with their partners.

“There has not been a lot of detail of how it is structured, but we’re very hopeful that they have taken some time to give it some thought. And they will soon announce, hopefully, exactly how they will proceed to bring the refineries back online. But they have been working on it and we are aware and analyzing their efforts.

“The Petroleum Policy was to encourage private refineries. But it was also to take full advantage of existing assets including the Nigerian refineries, the two refineries in Port Harcourt, the one in Warri, and the one in Kaduna. A lot of money has been invested, but they are not producing.

“So, if we are trying to increase our productivity as a country, I would like to suggest that one of the key things that we need to do or NNPC Ltd needs to do as quickly as possible is o arrive at its solution to improve the country’s productivity by getting those refineries back up and running. They do not have to be run by themselves.”

Last Line

“Whatever solutions that they have come to, whether it is to move them to the private sector or to, I don’t know, there are so many options to bringing in expertise, to bring in capital to those refineries to work. “And it is so important that they work, because they provide us with security, they provide us with options and they provide us with solutions to many of the challenges that we have,” Isong added.