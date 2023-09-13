MTV VMAs: See Full List Of 2023 Winners

The 2023 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Tuesday night awarded artists who have done exceedingly well in their pop musical performances.

The event held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey saw American singer, Taylor Swift topped this year’s list of winners after copping 9 awards at the event.

Other notable singers are Nicki Minaj and SZA including Nigeria’s talented artist, Rema made this year’s list.

Check out the full list of winners below;

Best New Artist

GloRilla

WINNER: Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Best Direction

Doja Cat – Attention (dir. Tanu Muño)

Drake – Falling Back (dir. Director X)

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out (dir. Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar)

Megan Thee Stallion – Her (dir. Colin Tilley)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy (dir. Floria Sigismondi)

SZA – Kill Bill (dir. Christian Breslauer)

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero (dir. Taylor Swift)

Best Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

WINNER: Karol G & Shakira – TQG

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Best Hip-Hop

Diddy Featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti & Yung Miami – Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled Featuring Drake & Lil Baby – Staying Alive

Glorilla & Cardi B – Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne Featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX – Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin Featuring Future – Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys – Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake – Bandana

Libianca – People

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Wizkid Featuring Ayra Starr – 2 Sugar

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – Funk Rave

Bad Bunny – Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – Un X100to

Karol G & Shakira – TQG

Rosalía – Despechá

Shakira – Acróstico

Best R&B

Alicia Keys Featuring Lucky Daye – Stay

Chlöe Featuring Chris Brown – How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy – Creepin’ (Remix)

WINNER: SZA – Shirt

Toosii – Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – Love in the Way

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

SZA – Kill Bill

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best K-Pop

Aespa – Girls

Blackpink – Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty – Cupid

Seventeen – Super

WINNER: Stray Kids – S-Class

Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – Swine

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

P!nk – Trustfall

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny – El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato – Swine

WINNER: Dove Cameron – Breakfast

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed

Maluma – La Reina

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – Until I Found You

October 2022: Jvke – Golden Hour

November 2022: Flo Milli – Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder – All the Way Over

February 2023: Armani White – Goated

March 2023: Fletcher – Becky’s So Hot

WINNER: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice – Princess Diana

June 2023: Flo – Losing You

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – That Part