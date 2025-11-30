MTV To Shut Down Global Music Channels

MTV, the channel that transformed global music culture when it launched in 1981, is set to phase out its remaining international music stations by the end of the year as audiences continue to migrate to digital platforms.

Paramount Skydance, the network’s parent company, has confirmed plans to discontinue MTV Music, MTV Hits and its retro-themed 80s and 90s channels across the UK and several European markets.

According to reports, the closure will also affect viewers in France, Germany, Poland, Australia and Brazil, marking one of the brand’s most sweeping restructurings since its inception.

The move effectively draws a curtain on a defining chapter in entertainment history. MTV’s arrival more than four decades ago revolutionised how music was consumed, with its first broadcast of “Video Killed the Radio Star” symbolising the birth of a new visual era.

Through the 80s and 90s, the channel expanded globally, shaping youth culture with an influential mix of music videos, presenter-led shows, celebrity interviews and its high-profile award ceremonies.

But the rapid rise of digital streaming — particularly YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music and short-form platforms like TikTok — has steadily eroded the relevance of traditional music television.

As viewers increasingly turned to on-demand content, MTV gradually leaned into reality programming, leaving its music-focused spin-offs battling shrinking viewership and falling advertising revenue.

The upcoming shutdown of its last dedicated music channels represents MTV’s most significant contraction to date and underscores the near-total shift of global music consumption toward digital formats.

For many nostalgic viewers and industry watchers, it marks the end of an era that once defined a generation.