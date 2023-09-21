MTV Base Channel Reportedly Bans Marlian Music

Following the controversy surrounding the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad, MTV Base, a popular British music channel, has reportedly banned Marlian music.

This is coming after all fingers were pointed at Naira Marley, for allegedly having a hand in Mohbad’s untimely death, not only that, it was also confirmed, with videos of Naira Marley and his gang assaulting the late singer while he was alive.

Naira Marley is the CEO of Marlian Music and Mohbad was his former record label artist, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, September 12, and the cause of death remains unknown.

Some national radio stations have banned all of the music produced by the record label as a result of the singer’s contentious passing.

Marlian Music banned from MTV music channel was announced by a staff member of the music channel and well-known TV host, Ehizojie Okoeguale, better known as DadaBoy Ehiz, on Wednesday, adding his name to the growing list of music platforms that have done so.

Taking to his X page in a post, Okoeguale wrote: “MTVbase dropped everything Marlian. Kudos to dem.”