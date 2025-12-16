MTU VC To Tinubu: Take Appropriate Actions To Address Nation’s Insecurity

With the ongoing insecurity challenges in the country, the Vice-Chancellor of Mountain Top University (MTU) of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof Elijah A. Ayolabi, has urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to see it as an important responsibility which must be addressed head long.

He added that its not just as a policy formulation but back up with appropriate action to safeguard safety of lives, property and investments.

Ayolabi made this known during the Mountain Top University (MTU) 7th Convocation ceremony press conference in Lagos yesterday which coincides with the ten years existence of MTU as a private university in Nigeria.

He said: “The truth is that the security challenges in the country today is a concern to everyone and even the blind man knows that nobody is safe in this country today and therefore is a bit concern.

The only thing we can do is to appeal to government from time to time to ensure that we are able to take necessary bold steps to stem the insecurity in the country.

“Because the insecurity may affect the national development, is going to affect the number of expatriates you have in the country, is going to affect so many activities and it is going to rob negatively on the country.

“So the earlier that the government see it as an important responsibility which must be addressed ahead long not just policy formulation but back up with appropriate action.”