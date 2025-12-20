Mtu Convocation: Gov Eno Urges Graduands ‘To ‘Dream Big, Start Small’ In Life

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has challenged the set of new graduands of Mountain Top University (MTU) to embrace the culture of an entrepreneurial mindset by dreaming big, starting small as they enter into the world of possibilities in life.

Gov Eno, who made this known as the Convocation lecturer for the seventh convocation ceremony at the University Multipurpose Hall in Ogun State.

He said: “That given, the education you have received here and the moral foundation you have been exposed to and imbued with, I am convinced that this graduating class will, in a few years to come, become a set that will achieve notable things and make deep impact across all layers of success and growth.

“It was Simon Sinek, the English author and motivational speaker, that once challenged us to dream big, start small, but most of us start but in starting small, you must grow big.