MTOTY: NUT, ANCOPSS Seek Inclusion Of Pry Schools In Programme

…as 2025 edition kicks off

As entries for the 2025 Maltina Teacher of The Year (MTOTY) Award kicked-off, attention has been drawn to the need to include and integrate primary school teachers into the initiative.

Key stakeholders in the nation’s education project, particularly the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), which made the call, said their inclusion has become imperative to give the teachers a sense of belonging in the nation’s education space.

They, however, expressed dissatisfaction over what they described as the continued exclusion of primary schools, which they described as crucial and the foundation of education from the annual competition.

The Maltina Teacher of The Year competition, which entered its 11th edition this year, was instituted in 2025 by Nigerian Breweries Plc, under the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to celebrate and reward excellent teachers in secondary school level, as well as to recognise the critical role teachers play in nurturing, building and shaping the future of the young ones and the nation, at large.

The competition is targeted or open to qualified teachers who are teaching in the government recognised and approved Nigerian secondary schools, and who are registered with and recognised by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

However, while lauding the NB Plc for the initiative that is also aimed at promoting teachers and ensuring that they get their rewards on earth during a media session to flag-off this year’s competition, NUT and ANCOPSS insisted that they were not happy that teachers at primary school level are still being sidelined 11 years after the competition was instituted.

The Chairman of NUT, Lagos State wing, Mr Hassan Akintoye, who also stood in for the National Secretary-General of the union, Dr Clinton Ikpitibo; and Alhaji Musa Mohammed, the ANCOPSS Lagos State Chairman and President, South-West of the Conference, Mr Olushola Masheyi, who also represented the National President of the Conference, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, insisted that such critical level of education should not have been omitted or excluded from the programme, 11 years running.

Flagging-off of the entries for the competition, during the media chat, held in Lagos, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, who was represented by the company’s Corporate Affairs Director, Uzodinma Odenigbo said the submission of entries would commence on Tuesday, June 24, and close on Friday, August 22, 2025.

He, however, reiterated the company’s steadfast commitment to honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers, even as he expressed profound gratitude to both lead and supporting sponsors of the programme, such as Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Air Peace, and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for their consistent support and belief in the project.

Essaadi, who noted that the partnership has significantly helped to sustain and grow the initiative year after year, also expressed gratitude to NUT, Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and ANCOPSS for treading the path with NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund over the years. He stated further that their support has been vital in ensuring the credibility and reach of the competition, saying:

“Today, we begin another chapter in this story, a celebration of the men and women, who give so much of themselves to nurture the minds and shape the future of the next generation.

“We are encouraged by how the competition continues to grow from the number of entries we receive each year, to the increasing involvement of partner organisations and even greater government engagement.”