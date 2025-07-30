MTN’s Ukpanah Inaugurated As 30th ICSAN President

MTN Nigeria is celebrating a major achievement as its Company Secretary, Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, FCIS, has been inaugurated as the 30th President and Chairman of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN).

The investiture, held on Wednesday, July 23, in Lagos, attracted prominent figures from both the public and private sectors who came to honour Ukpanah’s trailblazing contributions to corporate governance and leadership.

Ukpanah makes history as the second woman to lead ICSAN since its founding nearly sixty years ago, marking a milestone for women in Nigeria’s corporate sector. Previously, she served as Vice President of the Institute, working alongside ICSAN’s first female President, Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo.

Her elevation further reflects MTN Nigeria’s commitment to gender equity and inclusion. According to the company’s 2024 Annual Report, women now account for 41.4% of the workforce, 34.7% of management, and 21.4% of the board. The techco has also launched programs to mentor more women into executive roles, with multiple recipients.

MTN’s management turned out in force, including Board Chairman, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe (OFR); CEO, Dr. Karl Toriola; Chairman, MTN Foundation, Dr. Mosun Olusoga; Executive Director, Odunayo Sanya, CFO, Modupe Kadri, Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations and Experience Officer; Egerton Idehen, Chief Broadband Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, etc. Staff members joined physically and virtually, underscoring the company’s pride in Ukpanah’s achievement.

The ceremony was chaired by Prof. Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners, while Dr. Omobola Johnson, Senior Partner at TLcom Capital and former Minister of Communication Technology, delivered the keynote address. Guests enjoyed musical and spoken word performances.

The event was graced by dignitaries such as the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (represented by Lawal Pedro); Lagos First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu (represented by Rhoda Ayinde); Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno (represented by Prince Eneobong Uwah); former Akwa Ibom First Lady, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel; and Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu (represented by Ime Ekrikpo).

Dr. Ernest Ndukwe (OFR), Board Chairman of MTN Nigeria, praised Ukpanah, stating: “This honour is a fitting recognition for Uto’s distinguished career, unwavering professionalism, and deep commitment to the principles of good governance. Uto has consistently exemplified the values that I believe ICSAN upholds, and we are confident that her leadership will further strengthen the Institute’s aspirations towards promoting excellence in governance. At MTN Nigeria, we are proud of her achievements and reaffirm our full support as she embarks on this important assignment. We look forward to the positive impact her tenure will bring to ICSAN.”

In 2024, Ukpanah made international headlines as the first-ever recipient of the Global Corporate Secretary of the Year Award from the Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA).

Her husband, Aniekan Ukpanah, Senior Partner at Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie, described her as “a passionate steward, rooted in family, bound by purpose, and committed to legacy.” Outgoing ICSAN President Mrs. Ekundayo hailed her as “astute, visionary, and principled.”

Ukpanah’s investiture is more than a personal triumph; it also signals a cultural shift. With organisations like MTN championing women into key leadership roles, the future of corporate governance in Nigeria looks increasingly inclusive and progressive.