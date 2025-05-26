MTN’s Manager Canvasses Local Content Usage In AI For Region-Specific Results

Share

MTN Nigeria’s General Manager for Regulatory Affairs, Ikenna Ikeme, has urged the use of local content in Artificial Intelligence systems, saying it is essential for delivering accurate, region-specific results.

He shared this perspective at the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA) Conference, held in Abuja.

The conference convened industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss the role of data and AI in shaping Africa’s future.

Key discussions focused on balancing innovation with risk, safeguarding data in AI systems, promoting responsible data use, and enabling cross-border data flows.

During a panel on “Data Governance for Responsible and Beneficial Use of AI,” Ikeme highlighted data’s dual nature, stating that data could be transformational by bringing efficiency to businesses, “but it also presents risks, ranging from privacy to investment.”

He warned against relying too much on external data. Adewale Adene, Google’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, projected that AI and data governance could add $30 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030.

“All relevant authorities and stakeholders must ensure Africa is positioned to capitalise on this new economy,” he urged. The conference stressed the urgent need for African stakeholders to create strategic policies.

The policies should support both growth and safety. Participants called for collaboration, investment in local data infrastructure, and strong legal frameworks.

This is to ensure AI technologies are developed and used responsibly. The NADPA Conference served as a timely call to action.

