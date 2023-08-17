MTNN Proposes N100Bn Commercial Paper

MTN Nigeria has proposed the issuance of up to N100 billion series 6&7 commercial paper notes to diversify its financing options. This was disclosed via an official statement signed by Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah to Nigeria Exchange Limited.

According to the statement, the issuance of commercial paper notes is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its financing options, with the funds deployed towards working capital and general corporate purposes.

It said “MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (“MTN Nigeria” or the “Company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of its proposed issuance of up to N100 billion Series 6 & 7 Commercial Paper notes under its Commercial Paper Issuance Programme (the “Issuance”).

The statement said: “Issuance is part of the Company’s strategy to diversify its financing options with the funds being deployed towards short-term working capital and funding requirements. “Further details on the Issuance as well as subsequent issuances will be communicated to the market as the transactions occur.”