MTNN, First HoldCo, Oando Fuel Bullish Start To June As Equities Gain N181bn

The Nigerian stock market began June on a tentative but bullish footing, buoyed by gains in heavyweight counters including MTN Nigeria (+3.2%), FBN Holdings (+2.0%), and Oando Plc (+2.7%), which collectively nudged the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) up by 0.26 per cent to close at 112,029.35 points.

The modest rally added N181 billion to the overall market capitalization, lifting it to N70.64 trillion.

However, beneath the surface of this headline gain lay signs of pronounced market fragility. Market breadth remained firmly negative, with 33 decliners outweighing 23 gainers—a clear indication that investor appetite was selective and momentum unevenly spread.

Gains in select mid- and small-cap stocks such as Multiverse Mining (+9.87%), Livestock Feeds (+9.57%), and Lasaco Assurance (+8.11%) reflected pockets of speculative interest, but failed to offset broader declines. Notably, Seplat Energy Plc, a key bellwether in the oil and gas sector, shed a steep 10.00%, emerging as the session’s top laggard.

Across sectoral lines, the performance skewed positive, albeit marginally. The Insurance (+0.85%), Industrial Goods (+0.43%), Oil & Gas (+0.22%), Banking (+0.20%), and Commodities (+0.05%) indices all posted modest upticks.

The Consumer Goods sector, however, dipped by 0.58%, dragged by weakness in frontline stocks. Despite the uptick in the benchmark index, trading activity painted a picture of investor reticence.

Total volume, value, and number of transactions plummeted by 73.12 per cent, 84.52 per cent, and 9.79 per cent, respectively. A total of 511.02 million shares valued at ₦9.93 billion were exchanged in 16,827 deals, underscoring waning participation and cautious sentiment.

Fidelity Bank emerged as the most actively traded equity by both volume and value, with 98.82 million shares worth N1.88 billion crossing the tape. Further highlighting the day’s narrow gains, the market’s sentiment gauge—measured by breadth ratio—stood at a weak 0.7x.

Among the session’s steepest losers were Legend Interiors (-9.90%) and Nigerian Solar Tech (-9.80%), while Multiverse and Livestock Feeds led the gainers’ chart.

While the market kicked off the new month on a positive note, the underlying metrics revealed a fragile foundation. Without broader participation and sustained momentum, the sustainability of Monday’s rally remains in question.

