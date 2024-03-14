MTN: We’ve Invested Over $120M In 5G Network in Nigeria

Since it began the deployment of the 5G network in Nigeria, the Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Modupe Kadri, said the company has invested over $120 million in infrastructure to expand 5G coverage in the country.

According to him, the investments pushed up 5G coverage of the population from three per cent in 2022 when it was launched to 11 per cent in 2023. He, however, noted that the government would need to urgently address the forex situation in the country and institute fair pricing to encourage further investments.

While noting that telecoms companies in the country are engaging with the industry regulator to make sure that the industry can price appropriately to be able to justify those continued investments, he said if that is not allowed to happen, the operators would soon be unable to invest further in infrastructure. “That’s where the problem exists down the road but for now, we are still pushing on. We took a 5G licence when nobody expected us to take a 5G license.