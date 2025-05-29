MTN Urges Young Girls To Leverage Their Strengths For Tech Inclusiveness

Share

The importance of harnessing personal interests and hobbies as gateways to careers in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) was a major takeaway for students at the International Girls in ICT Day event organized by eBusiness Life Communication Limited in Lagos.

Addressing the gathering of girls from various secondary schools across Lagos State, Bukola Ajayi, General Manager, Information Technology at MTN Nigeria, encouraged them to explore how technology can enhance and transform their individual passions—ranging from fashion and dermatology to dancing and research—into impactful career paths.

Ajayi emphasized that technology has opened up new and exciting careers such as UI/UX design, systems integration, project management, scrum mastery, and business analysis.

She urged the students to consider developing apps and digital solutions rooted in their interests and to begin learning how to write code to bring those ideas to life.

Sharing her own journey, Ajayi recounted her determination to study computer science despite challenges, noting how the decision shaped her successful career.

“If you don’t limit yourself, nobody can do it for you,” she said, adding that technology empowers individuals with independence and endless opportunities.

Ajayi advised the students to create personal roadmaps and conduct SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analyses to guide their career goals. She stressed the importance of asking questions, learning continuously, and using technology to solve everyday problems.

Encouraging the students to find mentors who can provide guidance and support, she noted, “Failure is part of the journey of life. Whether you’re in Arts, Commercial, or Science class, you can still be part of ICT. Age is not a barrier. If you want a ready job in Nigeria, delve into ICT.”

In her opening remarks, the convener of the event and CEO of eBusiness Life Communication Limited, Mrs. Ufuoma Emuophedaro, urged the girls to challenge stereotypes that present ICT and engineering as male-dominated fields. She stressed that the goal of the Girls in ICT campaign is not just for girls to use technology, but to create it.

“Regardless of your sector, having a deep understanding of technology is essential,” Emuophedaro said. Citing statistics from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), she revealed that since the initiative’s inception in 2011, over 377,000 girls and young women across 171 countries have taken up ICT-related careers, with more than 11,400 celebrations held worldwide.

She acknowledged the positive impact of the campaign in Nigeria, stating, “From this platform, we’ve raised many girls who are now pursuing ICT-related courses and careers. The numbers are improving, and we will continue to push for more progress.”

The event featured a STEM quiz competition, robot programming contest, and a student roundtable discussion, with participants receiving prizes and gifts from the organisers.

Also in attendance were top executives from corporate partners, along with public and private sector stakeholders, all lending their support to the cause.

The International Girls in ICT Day, an initiative of the ITU, aims to bridge the gender divide in technology by encouraging young girls to develop the skills and confidence needed for tech-driven careers.

