MTN Unveils 2025 ‘Best Of The Streets’ Talent Competition

MTN Nigeria is set to reignite the dreams of creatives with the launch of its Best of the Streets talent competition for the 2025 edition.

The initiative, according to the telco, aims to discover and nurture Nigeria’s next generation of creative talent.

Slated to commence on May 1, 2025, the competition offers unsigned artists a transformative platform to compete for lifechanging rewards, including a grand money prize, professional music video production, and an EP recording deal.

Speaking, the Chief Digital Officer of MTN Nigeria, A’isha Umar Mumuni, emphasised the initiative’s impact. She said: “The premise of Best of the Streets is that there’s talent in every street in Nigeria, whether it’s acting, singing, dancing, comedy or other performance arts.

Best of the Streets seeks to bring out that talent, to show Nigerian youths that there are opportunities everywhere; and at MTN, we are very proud to take part in creating these opportunities.”

Best of the Streets is in collaboration with C.R.E.A.M (Creative Reality Entertainment Art and Music), founded by Nigerian rapper, Dapo “D’Banj” Oyebanjo is a platform which provides talent management, publishing, and funding support to grassroots artists.

The C.R.E.A.M platform provides solutions and services for talents, creatives and entrepreneurs, by granting them convenient access to showcase their skills and monetize their content.

With our newly launched distribution arm, we are not just discovering talent, we are giving them the tools to take them global,” D’banj explained. Nigerian-born LA-based American Executive, Chris Anokute, known for discovering global superstar Katy Perry, commended the efforts of this initiative in pushing local Nigerian music to the international stage.

“Best of the Streets is the greatest artiste discovery platform I’ve seen come out of Africa. The music industry is, as of last year, a 30-billion-dollar industry.

Afrobeats is the fastest growing genre in the entire world, over 1.1 million hours of music streamed out of Nigeria on Spotify this year alone,” he stated.

On the importance of empowering the creative capacities of the youth, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said: “As a government, we have vowed not to leave anybody behind in Lagos state, irrespective of their background.

There are about 30 million citizens in Lagos, and 60% of the youth. Not every youth will be able to go to school, but we still have the creatives, digital, fashion icons, among others. This platform is an avenue to encourage them.”

To participate, aspiring contestants are urges to dial *463# on their MTN line, upload original content via the official @creamplatform, and mobilise votes from the public.

Over 2584 creatives are set to be showcased and rewarded this year. Entries into this competition continue up until December, with daily, weekly and monthly winners, with a final winner who will secure the grand prize.

The Best of the Streets initiative reinforces MTN’s commitment to youth empowerment and creative innovation, aligning with Nigeria’s growing entertainment industry demands.

