MTN, Ultima Begin Search For Next Afrobeats Star In Port Harcourt

MTN Nigeria, in partnership with Ultima, conducted auditions in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to discover the next Afrobeats sensation. The two-day talent hunt, which was held at The Azny Place, GRA, attracted hundreds of participants who showcased their skills through music, performance and style, with many hopeful of securing a place in the Lagos finals.

Speaking at the event, Head of Content, Research and Development at Ultima, Oluwabori Richard, said that the audition was aimed at identifying young artistes with the potential to become Afrobeats stars.

He explained that only the best contestants would advance to the next stage, urging participants to take the opportunity seriously.

“MTN and Ultima are committed to providing platforms that can produce the next Afrobeats icons from Nigeria who will compete globally,” he said.

He also encouraged youths to make good use of their talents to build sustainable careers.

Some of the contestants, who spoke with the media at the selection, expressed optimism about their chances while commending MTN and Ultima for creating the platform.

“I am ready to give my best,” one participant said.

The auditions also reflected the diversity and resilience of young Nigerian creatives. Contestants travelled from neighborurng states to seize the opportunity, with some combining school and work schedules to participate.

The A&R executives, who acted as judges for the audition, noted the range of talent on display, describing Port Harcourt as a city with untapped potential in music and culture.

With $100,000 grand prize and potential music deals awaiting the eventual winner, expectations are high ahead of the Lagos finals. Organisers say the project will not only produce a winner, but also showcase fresh voices that can shape the future of Afrobeats, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing exports.