MTN Tells Subscribers, No Cancellation Of Debts

One of the foremost Telecommunication giants, MTN Nigeria has said that the recent debt cancellation status on its subscribers’ network is a result of a technical glitch that will be restored.

The network provider in a statement shared via its X handle on Saturday said the system error affected balance inquiries and prompted erroneous messages indicating that subscribers’ debts had been cleared.

Prior to its announcement, New Telegraph observed that celebrations erupted on social media platforms as customers believed they had received an unplanned reprieve from their financial obligations to the company.

Speaking on the development, the company noted that the event occurred without prior notice from MTN Nigeria’s office to customers, adding that the removal of debts in subscribers’ accounts was a malfunction.

However, the company clarified that customers’ balance was affected by a system glitch impacting balance enquiries.

The network provider explained that despite the unexpected glitch in its system causing the cancellation of debt owed by its network subscribers, their debt status remained unchanged.

The terse statement reads, “MTN Nigeria Communications Plc can confirm a system glitch impacting balance enquiries. As a result, some customers may receive error messages showing that their balances have been cleared.

“This is not the case and all balances will reflect accurate figures once the problem is resolved. Our engineers are currently working to ensure this.

“Please accept our apologies. We regret the inconvenience,” the statement said.