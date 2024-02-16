MTN Sponsors Top 89 Senior Athletes For MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials

It has been announced that MTN, in partnership with the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, (AFN) will sponsor the hotel accommodation of the Top 89 Senior Athletes registered for the MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials.

The trials will be held from Saturday, February 17 to Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The event will be used to select Nigeria’s athletics team for the forthcoming Africa Games which will take place in Accra, Ghana next month.

The MTN CHAMPS/ AFN National Trials will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba. It is worth mentioning that this event will feature the first-ever Senior Category at MTN CHAMPS. All 89 Athletes must confirm their participation by registering online and sending an email to the AFN with the same details to confirm their participation in the MTN CHAMPS/AFN National Trials.