MTN, SMEDAN Set To Boost SME Digital Growth, Job Creation

MTN Nigeria and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) have signed a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the growth, digital capacity, and sustainability of Nigeria’s 40 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The signing ceremony was held at the MTN Plaza, Lagos recently. MTN Nigeria’s Chief Operating Officer, Ayham Moussa, reiterated MTN’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic development, stating that MSMEs are the lifeline of Nigeria’s economy.

He said: “SMEs are the backbone of the economy and the backbone of employment in Nigeria. We are delighted to power SMEDAN’s platform and provide tools that help MSMEs reach customers, obtain funding, and access wider markets. This collaboration serves both our business and social development objectives.”

Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda SaintNwafor, described the MoU as a tool to “meet SMEs at the point of their needs,” noting that nano, micro, small, and medium businesses each require different resources to scale.

She stated: “Some SMEs need guidance, some need resources; others need opportunities or workforce support. This plat- form allows them to access whatever they need. We are committed to identifying opportunities across financial inclusion, digital inclusion, and capacity building that help SMEs to scale.”

Speaking at the event, the Director General of SMEDAN, Charles Odii, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, noting that the agency cannot meet its mandate without leveraging technology and privatesector expertise.

He said: “We have approximately 40 million MSMEs in Nigeria, and only about 400 SMEDAN staff. We cannot fulfil our mandate without technology, data, and strong partners. MTN already has the infrastructure and tools to support MSMEs from payments to identity, hosting, learning, and more.

With this partnership, we are confident we can achieve in a short time what would have taken years.” Odii highlighted that the SMEDAN-MTN collaboration would support businesses across their growth needs, guided by their four-point GROW model – Guidance, Resources, Opportunities, and Workforce Development.

He added that SMEDAN had already created over 100,000 jobs within its two-year administra- tion and expects the partnership to significantly boost job creation, business expansion, and nation- wide enterprise modernisation.

The partnership will feature joint initiatives focused on digital inclusion, financial access, capacity building, and providing verified information for MSMEs.

With millions of small businesses depending on accurate guidance and easy-to-access support, MTN and SMEDAN say their shared platform will address gaps in communication, misinformation, and access to opportunities.

The event concluded with the formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting the stage for the immediate roll-out of tools, content, and re- sources that will support MSMEs nationwide.