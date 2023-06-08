Mtn Signs Up For United Nations Women Empowerment Principles

MTN Nigeria has signed the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs) as part of its commitment to gender equality in the workplace through the Nigeria2Equal programme spearheaded by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and International Finance Corporation.

Established in 2010 by the United Nations Global Compact and United Nations Women, the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) guide businesses in advancing gender equality in the workplace, marketplace, and community, aiming at attaining the gender equality dimensions of the 2030 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

During the signing ceremony recently, Regional Director of United Nations Women, Bea- trice Eyong, said: “By publicly embracing the WEPs, MTN has taken a significant step towards creating an inclusive, equitable, and supportive workplace for women. This bold action sends a powerful message to other companies and organizations, inspiring them to prioritize gender equality in their operations.

By embracing the transformative framework of the WEPs, MTN demonstrates their dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace and seizes the opportunity to drive positive change in the private sector.”

Speaking on gender equality in the workplace, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said: “I am delighted to speak about MTN Nigeria’s commitment to women’s advocacy because a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workforce is critical to the success and sustainability of our business.

“We commit to promoting gender inclusiveness, equality, and empowerment, internally as well as across our ecosystem to ensure that interventions are holistic and position women to thrive effortlessly.