MTN Semi-Finalists Vow To Reinvent Afrobeats With Innovation, Change Status Quo

The eight semi-finalists of the MTN Next Afrobeats Stars competition have declared their mission to reshape the genre, stating that they are bringing the innovation needed to change its status quo.

The semi-finalists include Ayo Benzi, Astro Boi, Eniola, Tunexz, Kaeko, Somto O’Laker, Dave Cash and Lucky Yay.

The emerging artists outlined this vision during an engagement with journalists at the Ultima Studio in Lekki, Lagos.

“The industry right now is in need of new innovations. We have come to actually change the status quo. I promise you, this is an exciting time because now the world is actually going to have a new taste and a new energy for what Afrobeats is going to sound like on the next level,” said one of the semi-finalists.

Selected from a pool of over 15,000 entrants, the artists framed their journey as a new dispensation for the sound.

“Whenever you guys have seen before, it’s a new generation. We’re trying to stay African, include pop, reggae, Afrobeat into that, but still give that African backbone. That’s what we’re pushing and delivering, and that’s going to take us to that next level,” another finalist added.

The semi-finalists emphasised that the competition has been a crucible for essential growth beyond mere talent.

“This place is teaching you how to discipline your craft, your character on stage. It’s a 360 course.

“You have to stay creative, but most importantly, it’s hunger. But that hunger is in terms of continuity. You need to want more and continue to do more,” one explained.

When discussing the pressures of the industry, the artists revealed a shared focus on the challenge of consistency.

“My fear is being consistent, like having to deliver every single time, being better than who I was before,” one semi-finalist admitted.

Another resolved: “For me, I try my best to be so good that it becomes very hard for the world to overlook it.”

They also acknowledged how the competition has pushed their performance limits, stating, “It’s challenging because you’re doing something you haven’t been doing before. It shows you are levelling up.

“It’s about stage presence. Performing here, I’ve actually grown because I didn’t use to access certain things. You have to do something bigger. That’s the beauty of it.”