MTN Seeks Partnership With LEO On Rural Connectivity

Africa’s biggest mobile operator, MTN, is exploring partnerships with low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite providers to bring internet connection to rural and remote customers in particular, Group CEO, Ralph Mupita said.

Satellite-internet has become an alternative connectivity solution across Africa with the popularity of providers such as Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

LEO satellites provide high-speed internet even in areas where terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure such as fibre and mobile broadband is difficult and expensive to deploy.

“To keep customers and businesses connected at all times, we’re going to have to embrace satellite as an additional technology form,” Mupita said in a media call.

He said South Africabased MTN was carrying out proof of concepts with a number of LEO satellite operators for possible partnerships.

“We are exploring several, and actually some of them we’re happy to be resellers through our enterprise business to some of our customers in specific countries,” Mupita said.”

