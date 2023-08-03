MTN Records 7.8% Growth In Fintech Revenue In H1 2023

Despite the decline in customers, MTN Nigeria said it recorded a 7.8 percent growth in fintech revenue as its fintech revenue for the first six months of this year stood at N43.6 billion compared to N40.4 billion recorded during the same period last year. The company reported a 39.4 percent decline in its fintech customers for the half-year 2023, bringing its users down to seven million at the end of June. The company disclosed this in its recently released H1’23 financial results.

According to MTN, out of the seven million fintech customers, 3.1 million are MoMo wallet users, representing 44% of its total fintech customers. Explaining the reasons for the company’s fintech business poor performance in the period under review, MTN’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Karl Toriola, said: “Our fintech user base was impacted by the effects of the cash shortages on over-the-counter (OTC) transactions during Q1.

As a result, our active user base was down by 39.3 percent YoY to 7.0 million, of which approximately 3.1 million represent active MoMo PSB wallets.” Toriola said the company now has a total of 227,000 MoMo agents that are taking its services closer to its customers across Nigeria. He said the company had also onboarded 36,000 merchants in its ecosystem.

He noted that the fintech business remains a crucial priority for MTN as it continues to put structures in place to support the execution of its growth strategy and scale the fintech ecosystem in line with its Ambition 2025 strategy, say- ing the company would ramp up its fintech campaigns to create more awareness.

“During H1, we completed reopening the NIBSS interface for both inbound and outbound transfers, strengthened our control systems, and introduced the basic version of our MoMo app. We saw momentum in the ecosystem with fintech transaction volume up by 67.1 percent YoY.