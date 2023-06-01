Mtn Receives Certificates Of Excellence At SABRE Awards Africa

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other telecoms stakeholders have advocated for the right of people living with disabilities as well as the elderly ones. They made the call during the 92nd edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) held in Lagos. According to them, there are some rights, which the disadvantaged people are supposed to enjoy from telecoms services but which they are denied.

For instance, they claimed that each mobile network operator is supposed to have sign language experts as customer care agents who can attend to the deaf on video calls on their complaints. Addressing the gathering, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the discussion on the rights of people living with disabilities became necessary following the feedback from the 91st edition of the meeting.

This edition with the theme “Consumer Protection for Persons Living with Disabilities and the Elderly” was carefully chosen based on feedback from the 91st edition of the Parliament which was held in Abuja on March 16, 2023, where a cross-section of the Nigerian telecoms consumers made an impassioned plea for stakeholders to review the difficulties faced daily by persons living with disability and the elderly, particularly challenges experienced while carrying out SIM registration/swap.

“The aim is to throw the spotlight on consumers living with disabilities in the Nigerian telecom sector and deliberate on ways through which technology can be leveraged to improve access to affordable products and services,” he said. Danbatta, who noted some areas which must be focussed on, said: “Having noted that assistive technology can help us address the unmet needs of people living with disabilities and the elderly in the sector, it is imperative for industry stakeholders to consider the use of assistive technology as a novel regulatory approach towards fulfilling the universal access and service obligation.

The Commission will continuously seek avenues to ensure inclusivity for everyone, without exception, in the Nigerian communications industry. “Our deliberations should focus on the possible roles to be played by Government, the Regulator, Service Providers, and equipment manufacturers for this to become a reality. We must leave this Parliament with new commitments, a new purpose, and a paradigm shift which will make our society more inclusive.

“I would like to suggest that we critically consider implementing the following initiatives: to incorporate principles into the individual code of practice for providing services to persons living with disabilities and the elderly; development of appropriate policy frameworks in conjunction with service providers, to deal with the issue of accessibility for persons with disabilities in the telecoms sector.”

