MTN Rated High In Climate Change, Water Security

Leading telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria, has been awarded a “B-” in Climate Change and a “C” in Water Security by the global Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

According to CDP, the scores underscore the telco’s approach to addressing environmental challenges and commitment to transparency in managing climate and water-related risks.

It added that the ratings also reflected the company’s continued efforts to enhance its non-financial disclosures and sustainability reporting, demonstrating accountability and progress in its environmental performance.

Commenting on the release of the CDP scores, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, said: “We are embedding ESG considerations at the core of our operations, in recognition of its critical role in driving long-term value creation for our stakeholders.

“Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in our actions – from reducing energy consumption, improving energy efficiency, and increasing adoption of renewable energy.

Also, through our Project Zero initiative, we are progressing in our commitment to reducing our GHG emissions and achieving net zero emissions by 2040. Being scored “B-” in climate change by CDP, a score in the “Management” band is a testament to the progress of our efforts.”

