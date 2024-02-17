MTN Proud of S’Eagles –Toriola

The Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, the official and exclusive communications partner to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has insisted that the orga- nization is proud of the Super Eagles for their overall showing at the Africa Nations Cup which ended on Sunday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Nigeria lost 2-1 to host Cote d’Ivoire in the final and Toriola said the Super Eagles represented the country well at the continental football showpiece. “A total of 24 countries took pat as the finalists in Africa ad at the end of the day Nigeria emerged second with a silver medal. The last time Nigeria played in the final was in 2013.

We believe the boys gave their all but this was just not meant to be. “As an orgnisation that supports the team through our partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation, we are proud of this achievement and we believe the next time our silver could turn to gold. “Many to-rated countries like Senegal, Ghana, Morocco and Algeria crashed out early while our darling Eagles defeated Cameroon in the Round of 16.

This is a time to build on the achievement at AFCON 2023 and we will continue to support the Eagles and NFF to bring out the best in the national football teams.” The Super Eagles are billed to play friendly games in March while they will play South Africa and Benin Re- public in June in continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.