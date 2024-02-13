MTN praises Eagles for good showing at AFCON

Despite losing 2-1 to host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, in the final of the African Cup of Nations, MTN has heaped praises on the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their exceptional performance throughout the tournament. The company also congratulated the captain of the team, William-Troost Ekong, on his excellent performance and inspired leadership, which earned him the ‘Most Valuable Player’ (MVP) of the tournament award. Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, expressed admiration for the team saying,

“While the coveted AFCON title eluded us this time, the Super Eagles have undoubtedly made Nigeria proud with their remarkable journey in the tournament. We salute their resilience, dedication and can-do spirit. The team exhibited extraordinary determination, skill and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, displaying unwavering commitment to the pride and passion that Nigerian football represents. he captain, William Troost-Ekong also exhibited rare leadership qualities and masterful display on the field of play, which earned him a well-deserved MVP award. For all these and many more, we congratulate them.”