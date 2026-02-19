MTN Pledges Massive 2026 Capex To Drive $1trn Economic Dream

Leading technology company, MTN Nigeria, has announced an ambitious capital expenditure (CAPEX) programme for the 2026 fiscal year, positioning itself as a key driver of the Federal Government’s goal to build a $1 trillion economy.

The commitment was solidified during a high-level strategic engagement in Abuja between MTN Group leadership and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

The MTN delegation was led by Group President and CEO, Ralph Mupita, alongside MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Karl Toriola, and Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, Tobe Okigbo.

Speaking during the meeting, Mupita explained that the upcoming investment cycle is designed to drastically enhance network capacity and service quality. He stressed that achieving Nigeria’s ambitious economic targets depends heavily on a digital infrastructure robust enough to support large-scale innovation and industrial growth across all sectors.

He acknowledged that recent spectrum-trade approvals and the 2025 tariff adjustments have been instrumental in creating a stable investment climate.

Mupita noted that these regulatory reforms have strengthened industry sustainability, enabling the company to prioritise Nigeria as its most critical market for expansion and longterm value creation.

In response, Minister Tijani commended the technology firm for its consistency but made it clear that gov- ernment support remains contingent on measurable impact. He reaffirmed that the administration would not compromise on standards that ensure reliable and consistent service delivery to citizens.