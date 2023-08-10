MTN Offers Prestige Members 5G Internet At Lagos Airport

MTN Nigeria has announced that it is offering its MTN Prestige members access to the MTN Prestige Lounge located at the E-Wing of the Airport, stating that the exquisite lounge offers guests ultra-high-speed internet (MTN 5G), exquisite meals and snacks, a full bar, premium dining options, and so much more.

The telecoms company highlighted the steps to be taken by the beneficiaries while presenting information for use on the prestigious platform.

Tagged “An Insider’s Guide to Finding Serenity and Relaxation at Murtala Muhammed International Airport,” the company listed the snapshot of the item to be enjoyed: “Arrive Early – The Foundation of a Relaxed Journey: Allow yourself ample time at the airport to avoid rushing through the pre-flight procedures.

Early arrival grants you the freedom to explore, discover cozy spots, and experience the airport at a more leisurely pace.

Avoid the stress of running late, and use this time to settle in with a positive mindset.”