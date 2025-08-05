MTN Nigeria’s subscriber base grows to 84.7m in H1’25, capex jumps by 288.4%

MTN Nigeria’s subscriber base rose by 6.7 per cent to 84.7 million in the first half of 2025, according to its latest financial results. The telecoms giant added 3.8 million new subscribers despite regulatory challenges, including restrictions on thirdparty SIM registration agents.

The company’s CEO, Karl Toriola, attributed the growth to strategic adjustments, stating: “The SIM registration reforms are about quality, not just quantity. Our ability to grow our base despite this speaks volumes about the resilience of our commercial strategy.”

Active data users surged by 11.8 per cent to 51 million, while data traffic grew by 41.2 per cent year-on-year, reflecting increased digital engagement. MTN Nigeria also ramped up capital expenditure by 288.4 per cent to N565.7 billion, focusing on network expansion and service quality.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the launch of the Dabengwa Tier 3 Data Centre—West Africa’s largest—highlighted the company’s investment push.

Toriola noted: “Our accelerated investment strategy is central to delivering next-level service quality and positioning MTN Nigeria as the digital backbone of West Africa.”

Financially, MTN Nigeria reported a 54.6 per cent rise in service revenue to N2.4 trillion, with EBITDA up 119.5 per cent to N1.2 trillion. Profit after tax stood at N414.9 billion, a significant recovery from previous losses.

The company also expanded its fintech services, recording 2.7 million active wallets and a fivefold increase in customer deposits. Additionally, MTN secured regulatory approval for a national roaming deal with 9Mobile and initiated partnerships with MVNOs.