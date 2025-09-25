MTN Nigeria’s $150m Dabengwa Data Centre Earns Uptime Institute Tier III Certification

MTN Nigeria has secured the prestigious Tier III Certification for Constructed Facility (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute for its $150 million Dabengwa Data Centre, further cementing its leadership in building resilient digital infrastructure for Africa’s progress.

The recognition follows the earlier Tier III Certification for Design Documentation (TCDD), positioning the Dabengwa Data Centre as one of only four facilities in Nigeria to hold both certifications.

Launched in July, the Dabengwa Data Centre is Nigeria’s largest prefabricated modular facility, built with 96 prefabricated containers in Phase 1. It integrates AI-driven energy optimisation and hybrid cloud capabilities, designed to meet the performance and flexibility needs of enterprise clients.

The Tier III Certification is a globally recognised benchmark for data centre reliability and uptime, ensuring multiple independent paths for power and cooling. Facilities at this standard guarantee 99.982% availability, allowing no more than 1.6 hours of downtime annually, making them critical for business continuity and mission-critical operations.

Speaking on the milestone, MTN Nigeria CEO, Dr. Karl Toriola, said:

“This certification is a testament to the hard work, strategic focus, and collaboration across our teams and partners, in line with global best practices. It reflects our commitment to building top-tier infrastructure that supports Nigeria’s digital future; and we will uphold the same high standards of quality, resilience and compliance, to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders.”

As the first of MTN Nigeria’s technical facilities to earn the certification, the Dabengwa Data Centre underscores the company’s Ambition 2025 Strategy, which prioritises future-ready digital infrastructure as the backbone of Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

With this achievement, MTN Nigeria strengthens its enterprise positioning while empowering businesses, enabling innovation, and driving inclusive digital transformation.

Currently, MTN Nigeria connects over 84.7 million subscribers nationwide and remains one of Africa’s largest telecom operators. Since its 2001 launch, the company has consistently maintained leadership in coverage, capacity, and innovation as part of the MTN Group, which operates across 16 countries in Africa and the Middle East.