MTN Nigeria, WWF/NCF, UNDP Launch 2025 PachiPanda Challenge

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, in collaboration with the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) through its local partner, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria, has launched the 2025 Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge.

The initiative, part of the Africa PachiPanda Challenge, is aimed at fostering innovative solutions to urgent environmental challenges across the continent.

The Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge is an open call for young eco-visionaries aged 18 to 35, as well as youth-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to develop pioneering solutions to critical sustainability issues, with a focus on environmental challenges unique to Nigeria.

Participants can apply individually or as teams of up to three members. The top ten finalists will take part in a three-day innovation sprint, engaging in a human-centered design process. The program will culminate in a pitch session where participants present their eco-friendly solutions to a panel of industry experts.

Winners will advance to the continental Africa PachiPanda Challenge, competing against other national champions. The finalists will also receive specially curated masterclasses to sharpen their business acumen, presentation skills, and the overall impact of their solutions.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, said:

“Nigeria is brimming with young talents eager to make a difference. The Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge is a green opportunity for these bright minds to channel their creativity into tangible solutions that can empower our nation and reshape our environmental landscape for the better.”

Director-General of NCF, Dr. Joseph Onoja, emphasized the importance of collaboration:

“Collaboration is the cornerstone of impactful change. By joining forces with MTN, we aim to amplify the voices of our youth, turning their innovative ideas into actionable solutions that can safeguard our planet for future generations.”

Chief Innovation Officer of UNDP Nigeria, Dr. William Tsuma, also expressed UNDP’s commitment:

“Innovation for development is at the core of what we do, and we’re glad to be part of this challenge, empowering young minds to co-create solutions that address real-world problems, drive inclusive growth, and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Nigeria PachiPanda Challenge is more than a competition; it is a movement encouraging participants to think creatively, design solutions to local environmental problems, and play a leading role in ensuring community sustainability.

The theme for 2025 challenge is “Nourishing Tomorrow: Innovations for Food, Energy, and Water Security.” Participants are invited to submit solutions addressing Pollution, Climate Change, and Community Conservation.