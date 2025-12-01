MTN Nigeria Wins Four Awards At 2025 Consumers Value Awards

MTN Nigeria celebrated a landmark achievement at the 2025 Consumers Value Awards, held at the prestigious Ijakadi Hall of the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja GRA.

The telecommunications giant secured four major wins in a single night, a sweeping victory that solidifies its standing as both a consumer favourite and an industry leader.

The awards were conferred by BrandXchange following an open and transparent nationwide consumer voting process, serving as a powerful testament to the public’s trust in the MTN brand.

Under the theme “Beyond Prices: Consumer Trust, Digital Experience & Brand Accountability,” the company was recognised across critical operational and social responsibility categories.

MTN Nigeria emerged as the winner for Best Green Energy Adoption by a Company, securing 53% of the nationwide vote.

It also claimed the title of Best Customer Service Telecoms Brand with 54% of the vote, and was voted the Most Reliable Internet Service Provider by a commanding 66% of consumers.

Furthermore, its philanthropic arm, the MTN Foundation, won the award for Best CSR Initiative by a Corporate Brand with an overwhelming 73% of the vote.

Reflecting on the quadruple honour, Ugonwa Nwoye, Chief Customer Relations and Experience Officer at MTN Nigeria, said: “These awards stand as proof of our customers’ trust and loyalty, which remain at the core of all that we do. We are committed to delivering exceptional service, sustainable practices, and meaningful social impact.

“This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and ensuring that every interaction with MTN meets the highest standards of quality and responsibility.”

The impressive voter margins validated the company’s strategic consumer focus as the award for Most Reliable Internet Service Provider underscores how its heavy investment in network infrastructure is translating into stable connectivity for subscribers.

Meanwhile, the win for Best Green Energy Adoption highlighted a commitment to environmental stewardship that resonates with an increasingly conscious public.

“Beyond commercial performance, the recognition of the MTN Foundation emphasised the company’s deep-seated commitment to corporate social responsibility, illustrating that its success is intrinsically linked to the well-being of the communities it serves.”