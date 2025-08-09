MTN Nigeria, Ultima Studios Unveil New Music Reality Competition, “Next Afrobeats Star”

MTN Nigeria has officially launched “Next Afrobeats Star” (NAS), a bold new music reality competition designed to uncover and elevate the next generation of Afrobeats talent.

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, said: “Next Afrobeats Star is a bold initiative by MTN Nigeria, in partnership with Ultima Studios and ONErpm, to discover and elevate the next global icon of Afrobeats. At MTN, we believe in progress, not just as a brand stance, but for a purpose.

“We believe that every Nigerian, regardless of background, location, or education, deserves a chance to be connected, seen, heard, and celebrated. That is why we are taking this message to every corner of Nigeria, from the bustling cities to the remotest villages so that no youth is left behind because talent knows no boundaries, and same goes for opportunity.”

Speaking further on the partnership involving MTN Nigeria, Ultima Studios and ONErpm, one of the fastest-growing music companies in the world, Ikenna-Emeka revealed that the winner would receive a $100,000 music deal made possible by a collaboration between ONErpm and U-Records.

Ikenna-Emeka added that the remaining four finalists would also walk away with music deals ranging from $25,000 to $75,000.

MTN’s partnership with Ultima Studios brings decades of production and talent development expertise to the show. Known for its work on “Project Fame,” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” Ultima brings its expertise in audio-visual production into the partnership.

Femi Ayeni, CEO of Ultima Studios, explained the standout quality of the show: “What makes this show different is because, for the first time, we are having the producers, and the beat-makers recording original songs of the contestants for the show. So, they [the contestants] will be doing covers, but at the end of the day, their original songs are the ones that will determine how well they do on the show.”

The producers were unveiled as Andre Vibez, Puffy Tee, Sarz and P. Prime.

Head of Content at Ultima Studios, Oluwabori Richards, explained that “Next Afrobeats Star” will feature both online registration and in-person auditions. “After texting NAS to 13013, you get a text back with a link and a unique code.

“That link takes you to the “Next Afrobeats Star” website, and then you enter your unique code and email address. Once you do that, you fill in your registration details.”

The competition is open to Nigerians and will focus, not only on discovering talent, but also on nurturing it through professional development, mentorship, and access to industry-standard resources.