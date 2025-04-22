MTN Nigeria Takes PAU Postgraduate Students On Facility Tour

Share

As part of the drive to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world corporate experience, MTN Nigeria has taken Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) School of Media and Communication postgraduate students on a tour of its facilities.

The visit, which opened MN’s doors to its facilities to the students, availed the students firsthand opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of one of Africa’s leading telecommunications companies.

A total of 65 MSc students embarked on a guided tour across three key MTN locations in Lagos, located at the MTN Service Centre and Ikoyi Switch in Aromire, the Rooftop Plaza, and the company’s Headquarters in Falomo.

The initiative was designed to give students an in-depth understanding of the operational, technical, and strategic aspects of Nigeria’s telecom industry beyond what the classroom could offer.

At the MTN Service Centre in Aromire, the students observed frontline customer service operations, gaining insights into how the company handles customer inquiries, resolves technical issues, and ensures seamless service delivery.

Similarly, at the Switch Centre, they also explored the backbone of MTN’s network infrastructure, witnessing firsthand how data transmission, network security, and system management keep millions of Nigerians connected daily.

The highlight of the visit was an interactive session with MTN Nigeria’s top executives, who shared industry insights and career advice with the students.

The Public Relations Manager, Lakinbofa Goodluck, discussed the company’s corporate structure and how it remains agile in a rapidly evolving market; while the Manager of Learning, Talent & Career Management, Nkem Nnake emphasised the importance of personal branding and MTN’s commitment to employee growth and development. Besides, MTN staff engaged the students on key operational initiatives such as customer experience management, employee engagement, corporate communications, and sustainability.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Chineze Gbenga-Oluwatoye, reiterated the importance of communications in shaping brand perception, saying:

“There is power in communication, and the art of communication lies in knowing how to convey ideas with clarity, confidence, and intent.”

“Whether engaging clients or shaping public perception, the way you communicate can influence outcomes, build trust, and drive impact,” she added.

The session also gave the students a clearer view of how business, technology, and customer engagement intersect within the telecom industry, even as the tour served as part of MTN Nigeria’s broader efforts to invest in education and workforce development.

Beyond corporate social initiatives, the company has consistently championed experiential learning through initiatives like the MTN Foundation Scholarship Scheme, ICT and Business Skills Training and the MTN Media Innovation Programme.

