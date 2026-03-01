MTN Nigeria Swings To N1.1trn Profit, Announces N15 Dividend After Landmark Turnaround

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced a dramatic financial rebound for the full year ended December 31, 2025, returning to profitability with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N1.1 trillion and declaring a final dividend of N15 per share. The results, published on Friday, mark a significant recovery from the N400.4 billion loss recorded in the 2024 fiscal year.

The telco’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) surged to N53.07 kobo, rebounding from a negative N19.05 kobo in the prior year. The company’s turnaround was driven by broad-based revenue growth and a substantial expansion in its customer base. Service revenue rose by 55.1 per cent to N5.2 trillion, while total subscribers grew by 7.9 per cent to 87.3 million.

The data segment remained a key growth driver, with active data users increasing by 11.6 percent to 53.2 million. Operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation contributed to a sharp improvement in profitability metrics. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled, increasing by 108.9 percent to N2.7 trillion, which lifted the EBITDA margin by 13.6 percentage points to 52.7 per cent.

Capital expenditure (Capex), excluding leases, more than doubled to N1 trillion, representing a capex intensity of 19.3 percent. This investment supported a 215.5 percent surge in free cash flow, which closed at N1.2 trillion. The strong cash position enabled the company to restore its positive retained earnings to N400.4 billion and rebuild shareholders’ equity to N548.7 billion.

Commenting on the results, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, described 2025 as a pivotal year for the business. “2025 marked a significant turning point in our business performance and resumption of dividend payments. In the period, we returned to profitability, generated stronger free cash flow and restored positive retained earnings and shareholders’ funds,” Toriola said.

He attributed the results to “excellent commercial execution, commitment to operational efficiency and disciplined capital allocation, underpinned by a supportive macroeconomic environment.” Chief Financial Officer, Modupe Kadri, praised the resilience of the company’s workforce and stakeholders during a volatile period.

She said: “Turnarounds rarely happen in headlines. They are built through tough trade-offs, deliberate choices, and teams that stay focused when the environment is most volatile. I am deeply proud of our people and grateful to our shareholders, regulators, and partners who stayed the course with us.”