MTN Nigeria, Staff Shine At 2025 Marketing Edge Awards

On a night that celebrated excellence across Nigeria’s marketing and communications industry, MTN Nigeria emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2025 Marketing Edge Awards, held in Lagos. The company was named Brand of the Year, while three of its executives received prestigious individual honours.

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, was recognised as Brand Personality of the Year; Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations, Outstanding Public Relations and Corporate Clommunications Personality of the Decade and Lakinbofa Goodluck Public Relations Manager was recognised as the Outstanding Public Relations Personality of the Decade.

The event, themed “Excellence Beyond Borders”, attracted leading voices in advertising, marketing, and integrated communications (IMC). The win was widely seen as a strong reflection of MTN Nigeria’s industry leadership, its depth of talent, and its culture of innovation.

The wins come at a defining moment for MTN Nigeria as the company continues to invest heavily in leadership development and people empowerment. In 2024 alone, 374 employees benefitted from leadership development programmes, while 82 high-potential staff advanced through the Aspire Leadership Programme. Ikenna-Emeka’s journey exemplifies this culture of leadership.

With more than 25 years of experience across telecommunications, logistics, and education, she has been instrumental in building MTN Nigeria’s Fixed Broadband business, growing its subscriber base to over three million.

A Fellow of both the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and the Institute of Sales and Marketing Management of Nigeria (ISMMN), she is also an international speaker on women in leadership, commercial strategy, and technology innovation.