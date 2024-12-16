MTN Nigeria Secures N72.18bn In Landmark Commercial Paper Issuance

Share

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has successfully raised N72.18 billion through its Series 13 and 14 Commercial Paper (CP) issuance, confirming its financial strength and investor confidence.

This milestone is part of the Company’s N250 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme, further solidifying its leadership in Nigeria’s telecommunications and financial sectors.

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited served as the Lead Arranger and Dealer for the transaction, supported by an esteemed syndicate of financial institutions, including Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited, and Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments Limited.

The offering, initially targeted at N50 billion, was oversubscribed by an impressive 144 per cent, reflecting robust demand from a diverse pool of investors.

The CP issuance comprised 180-day and 270-day tenors, issued at competitive yields of 27.50 per cent and 29.00 per cent, respectively.

The issue date for the CP was November 29, 2024, with the proceeds earmarked for short-term working capital requirements, ensuring operational efficiency amidst macroeconomic challenges.

MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming investor support, saying:

“This remarkable outcome underscores the strength of our brand, our financial resilience, and the trust placed in us by the investor community.

It reinforces our market leadership amidst challenging macro conditions.” The Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, further emphasised that the success of the CP issuance highlights MTN Nigeria’s robust financial position and strategic foresight.

With this achievement, MTN Nigeria not only demonstrates its capacity to navigate Nigeria’s dynamic financial landscape but also reaffirms its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders.

