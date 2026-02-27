MTN Nigeria Returns To Profit With N1.11trn Earnings

…proposes N20 dividend

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has reported a strong turnaround in its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting a profit after tax of N1.11 trillion compared with a loss of N400.44 billion in 2024.

The telecoms giant recorded revenue of N5.20 trillion in 2025, representing a 54.9 per cent increase from N3.36 trillion reported in the previous year. Operating profit rose significantly to N2.08 trillion from N778.24 billion in 2024.

Profit before tax stood at N1.70 trillion, a sharp recovery from a pre-tax loss of N550.33 billion recorded a year earlier. The company’s performance was supported by a net foreign exchange gain of N90.27 billion, compared with a foreign exchange loss of N925.36 billion in 2024.

Finance income increased to N51.16 billion from N28.44 billion, while finance costs rose to N524.91 billion from N431.65 billion.

Total comprehensive income for the year came in at N1.11 trillion, compared with a total comprehensive loss of N400.62 billion in the prior year.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 28.8 per cent to N5.40 trillion from N4.20 trillion in 2024. Total liabilities increased modestly to N4.85 trillion from N4.65 trillion. The Group closed the year with total equity of N548.71 billion, reversing a negative equity position of N458.01 billion recorded in 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at N53.07, compared with a loss per share of N19.05 in the previous year. Net assets per share improved to N26.17 from negative N21.84.

In line with its improved performance, the Board proposed a final dividend of N15.00 per share, in addition to the interim dividend of N5.00 per share already paid, bringing the total dividend for the 2025 financial year to N20.00 per share.

At the close of trading on December 31, 2025, the company’s share price stood at N511.00, up from N200.00 at the end of 2024, pushing market capitalisation to N10.73 trillion from N4.20 trillion a year earlier.