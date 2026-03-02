MTN Nigeria Returns To Profit With N1.11tn Earnings, Proposes N20 Dividend

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has returned to profitability for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, reporting a profit after tax of N1.11 trillion, compared with a loss of N400.44 billion in 2024.

The company’s audited results show that revenue surged by 54.9 per cent to N5.20 trillion in 2025 from N3.36 trillion in the previous year, driven by strong growth in data, voice, fintech and digital services. Operating profit rose sharply to N2.08 trillion from N778.24 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit before tax stood at N1.70 trillion, marking a significant recovery from a pre-tax loss of N550.33 billion in the prior year. The turnaround was supported by improved operating performance and a net foreign exchange gain of N90.27 billion, compared with a foreign exchange loss of N925.36 billion in 2024.

Finance income increased to N51.16 billion from N28.44 billion, while finance costs rose to N524.91 billion from N431.65 billion, reflecting higher lease liabilities and borrowing costs. Total comprehensive income for the year was N1.11 trillion, compared with a total comprehensive loss of N400.62 billion in 2024.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 28.8 per cent to N5.40 trillion from N4.20 trillion, while total liabilities edged up to N4.85 trillion from N4.65 trillion. Shareholders’ equity improved markedly to N548.71 billion, reversing a negative equity position of N458.01 billion reported a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to N53.07 from a loss per share of N19.05 in 2024, while net assets per share improved to N26.17 from negative N21.84. The Board proposed a final dividend of N15.00 per share, subject to shareholder approval, in addition to the interim dividend of N5.00 per share already paid.

This brings total dividend for the 2025 financial year to N20.00 per share, signalling a resumption of dividend payments following the return to profitability. At the close of trading on December 31, 2025, the company’s share price stood at N511.00, up from N200.00 at the end of 2024.

Market capitalization consequently rose to N10.73 trillion from N4.20 trillion a year earlier. In a commentary accompanying the results, Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, described 2025 as a turning point for the business, noting that the company restored positive retained earnings and strengthened its balance sheet through disciplined capital allocation, cost efficiency and reduced foreign currency exposure.

The company also reported strong commercial momentum during the year, with subscriber growth, increased data usage and expanded broadband coverage supporting revenue growth. It expressed confidence in sustaining growth in 2026, supported by improved macroeconomic conditions and continued investment in network capacity and digital platforms.