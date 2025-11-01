MTN Nigeria Reports 245.7% Profit Surge To N750.2bn In Nine Months

MTN Nigeria has announced a dramatic 245.7 per cent increase in profit after tax, which soared to N750.2 billion for the first nine months of 2025, a significant recovery from the N514.9 billion loss recorded in the same period last year.

This impressive turnaround was supported by a substantial 57.5 per cent growth in service revenue, which reached N3.7 trillion.

The telecom giant also reported a massive 123.0 per cent jump in EBITDA to N1.9 trillion, with its EBITDA margin expanding by 15.1 percentage points to 51.4 per cent, indicating greatly improved operational efficiency.

The company’s subscriber base grew by 11.0 per cent to 85.4 million, while active data users saw a 12.8 per cent increase, reaching 51.1 million.

Earnings per share stood at N35.77 kobo, a sharp reversal from the negative N24.51 kobo per share reported for the same period in 2024.

The company’s financial health was further evidenced by a return to positive retained earnings of N142.7 billion and shareholders’ equity of N293.1 billion.

Capital expenditure, excluding leases, accelerated by 248.0 per cent to N757.4 billion as the company continued to invest heavily in its network infrastructure.

This performance generated a free cash flow of N742.6 billion, up 38.5 per cent.

Bolstered by this robust financial position, the company’s board has declared an interim dividend of N5.00 per share, marking a return to dividend payments for shareholders.