MTN Nigeria Recorded 9,218 Fibre Cuts In 2025

MTN Nigeria, the nation’s largest telecommunications operator, is facing a severe operational crisis driven by an epidemic of fibre optic cable damage, site vandalism, and theft.

The company has disclosed that it suffered a staggering 9,218 separate fibre cuts in 2025 alone, a primary cause of widespread network disruption for its more than 85 million subscribers.

The relentless damage to critical infrastructure has had a direct and profound impact on customers, triggering over 1.6 million formal complaints related to service quality and connectivity throughout the year.

Beyond accidental digs, the company reported that more than 211 of its sites were directly targeted by criminal acts of theft and vandalism, compounding the technical challenges and financial losses.

Industry analysts pointed to a combination of factors behind the surge in incidents, including ongoing construction projects without proper cable mapping, a black market for telecommunications components, and insufficient security enforcement around vital infrastructure.

The situation underscores a growing national problem, as repeated cuts degrade network reliability, increase operational costs for providers, and ultimately hinder economic activity dependent on digital services.

MTN Nigeria, which accounts for a dominant share of the country’s mobile market, has stated that the escalating infrastructure attacks represent a significant threat to its network expansion and quality of service commitments.

Company executives are calling for increased collaboration with government agencies and law enforcement to classify telecommunications infrastructure as critical national assets, warranting stricter legal protection and more severe penalties for vandals.

The crisis highlights the fragile state of Nigeria’s digital backbone and raises urgent questions about infrastructure security as the country seeks to deepen its internet penetration and digital economy ambitions.