MTN Nigeria Poised For Dividend Resumption In 2025

Share

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTNN) is on track to resume dividend payments in 2025 following a robust financial rebound, underpinned by improved earnings and a fortified balance sheet, analysts at Lagos based Cordros Capital have projected.

The telecommunications giant, which endured a turbulent 2024, is projected to post a profit after tax (PAT) of N720.80 billion, restoring its equity balance to N262.80 billion with retained earnings of N113.34 billion.

According to the analysts, this financial recovery, alongside strengthened cash flows, supports the case for an early resumption of dividend payments— one year ahead of initial projections of the anlysts forecast.

Analysts forecast a 2025 dividend per share (DPS) of N17.19, translating to an attractive 7.0 per cent yield at current market levels.

A 50 per cent increase in mobile tariffs, recently approved for mobile network operators, is set to bolster revenue. Cost optimisation measures, including renegotiated tower lease agreements with IHS, will ease financial pressures.

A stabilising macroeconomic environment is expected to improve overall business conditions. Given these tailwinds, the analysts have revised their 12-month target price upwards by 24.5 per cent to N337.69 per share (previously N271.19), maintaining a “BUY” recommendation.

The new valuation reflects a higher EBITDA margin of 47.9 per cent (+857bps y/y) and a sharp decline in currency losses (-74.5% y/y to N235.93 billion). This implies a potential upside of 37.8 per cent from current trading levels.

However, lingering exchange rate volatility remains a key risk to long-term estimates, given unresolved structural issues affecting the naira.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

