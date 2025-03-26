MTN Nigeria Poised For 37% Surge As Analysts Raise Target Price

Share

MTN Nigeria Plc is on the brink of a substantial rally, with investment firm CardinalStone Securities Limited forecasting a 37 per cent upside in its share price.

Analysts at the firm have revised the telecom giant’s 12-month target price to N336.60, up from N301.49, maintaining a BUY recommendation.

Trading data from the Nigerian Exchange indicates MTNN shares closed flat at N245 on Tuesday, buoyed by heightened demand and increasing offshore investor interest in the stock.

“We revise our 12-month target price to N336.60 per share, up from N301.49 previously, reflecting a 37.4 per cent potential upside from its current reference price,” CardinalStone said in an investor update.

The revised valuation factors in a robust 43.8 per cent year-on-year revenue expansion, largely fueled by recent tariff adjustments and a 16.0 per cent capital expenditure intensity.

Analysts also project an EBITDA margin of 42.7 per cent for FY’25, with an aver – age of 44.3 per cent over the forecast horizon.

MTN Nigeria’s financials indicate a marked turnaround, with a Q4- 2024 net profit of N114.5 billion, a stark contrast to the N514.9 billion loss recorded in the first nine months of the year.

CardinalStone attributes this recovery to successful renegotiations of tower lease contracts, yielding N113.8 billion in operational cost savings, and a disciplined focus on expense efficiency, contributing an additional N41.9 billion in savings.

The telecom powerhouse continues to benefit from surging subscriber numbers and higher data and voice consumption. Analysts anticipate further upside in 2025, driven by the recent tariff hikes and a potentially improving macroeconomic climate.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

