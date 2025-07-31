MTN Nigeria Hosts Inaugural Customer Engagement Day

MTN Nigeria has held its first-ever Customer Engagement Day (CED), reaffirming its promise to listen, collaborate, and co-create with Nigerians throughout their digital journey.

With the theme “We See You. We’re With You,” the hybrid event offered a dynamic mix of customer-focused innovation, live feedback, and digital empowerment. Hundreds attended physically, while thousands joined virtually.

The day featured immersive tech demos, fireside chats, data literacy sessions, a startup pitch challenge, speed mentorship with industry leaders, and interactive lounges on MoMo PSB (MTN’s fintech subsidiary), content creation, and emerging technologies.

One of the highlights was the Karl2U fireside chat, where MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Karl Toriola, answered live questions from customers. He shared insights into MTN’s transformation into a purpose-driven enabler:

“We’ve invested heavily to build a network that delivers value for money. While data in Nigeria remains among the most affordable globally, our priority is quality and consistency. Today is about transparency, answering your questions, listening to your concerns, and showing that MTN is more than a service provider; we are your partner.”

In his opening address, Ayham Moussa, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Operating Officer, reinforced this commitment:

“When we began, it was built by people like you—engineers, entrepreneurs, everyday Nigerians. Today, we connect over 80 million people. Our focus is simple: to stand with you in your hustle, support your ambitions, and make life easier.”

Among the most impactful sessions was the Data Usage and Management Conversation, where customers shared everyday concerns and received practical data-saving tips. MTN’s Chief Customer Relations and Experience Officer, Ugonwa Nwoye, emphasized smarter data habits and the company’s ongoing transparency efforts:

“We know how essential data is—it’s how we live, work, and connect. That’s why we’re focused not just on providing data but helping you use it better, with tools that put you in control. We hear you, and we’re acting on what you’ve told us today.”

During the Speed Mentorship session, youths, entrepreneurs, and SME founders had brief but impactful sit-downs with MTN executives and mentors. Each nine-minute conversation tackled career development, tech adoption, and digital entrepreneurship. Attendees also explored the MoMo Lounge, joined digital skills sessions powered by the MTN Foundation, participated in a “Pitch Your Solution” competition, and engaged in tech-themed games and scavenger hunts.

Wrapping up the event, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, reflected on the day’s impact:

“Today was about listening, learning, and connecting. We’ve heard your complaints, your ideas, and your stories, from parents to business owners. Your trust means everything to us, and we’re committed to turning these conversations into action. MTN sees you, hears you, and stands with you.”

From real-time chats on X to mentorship circles and tech demos, MTN Nigeria’s 2025 Customer Engagement Day marked a shift in its service philosophy: from campaigns to commitments, from talking to listening, and from being a network provider to becoming a partner in progress.