MTN Nigeria contests $48.7m liability at Tax Appeal Tribunal

MTN Nigeria has filed an appeal at the tax appeal tribunal, following the order it received from the Lagos state division of the Tax Appeal Tribunal, to pay the sum of $47,776,210 in taxes to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS).

The Lagos state division of the Tax Appeal Tribunal had on October 20, 2023 ordered MTN Nigeria to pay the sum of $47,776,210 in taxes to the FIRS.

The ruling was delivered by a five-man panel of the Tribunal led by A.B. Hamed in an appeal marked TAT/LZ/VAT/075.

The matter began on September 4, 2018, when the then Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami imposed $2 billion in back taxes on MTN Nigeria, resulting in a legal action by MTN Nigeria against the AGF.