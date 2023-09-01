MTN Nigeria Commercial Papers Over Subscribed

MTN Nigeria has raised N125 billion through issuance of commercial papers series 6 & 7 under its N250 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme. MTN Nigeria disclosed this in a statement signed by its company secretary, Uto Ukpanah, stated that the company sought to raise N100bn.

The offer however recorded 146 percent subscription with N125bn raised across both series. The series included a 181-day commercial paper at a yield of 13 percent and a 265-day CP at a yield of 13.50 percent with an issue date of August 23, 2023.

According to the company, the proceeds of the CP issuances would be applied to its short-term working capital needs. Speaking, MTN Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said: “We are pleased with the support received from the investor community, having recorded 146 percent subscription.

This reflects MTN Nigeria’s robust financial capacity, the brand’s strength and our leading role in the industry.”