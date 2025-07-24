MTN Nigeria Awards N290m To Over 1,500 Winners In Ongoing Promo

MTN Nigeria has given out over N290 million in reward to more than 1,500 winners who have emerged in the ongoing MTN Mega Billion Promo.

The company shared this update during a live show event held at its Rooftop Events Centre in Lagos recently. The event was attended by members of the press, representatives from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority and promo winners, alongside MTN executives.

Delivering the opening address, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, emphasised that the Mega Billion Promo was launched to reward and give back to loyal customers.

“In the last couple of years, it’s been a very tough time for the average Nigerian. And as a company that is committed to making our customers’ lives better, we consistently look for ways to achieve this. This Mega Billion promo is one of such initiatives,” she said.

According to Ikenna-Emeka, the promo has produced over 1,500 winners to date, including three jackpot winners, 20 N5 million winners, and over 100 N100,000 winners.

“More than N290 million has been distributed, and the figure continues to rise. We are extremely excited and proud of the visibility, excitement and the energy that has been created by this promo. Being here today is a testament to the progress we’ve made,” she stated.

The event also spotlighted testimonials from some of the winners. One of the jackpot winners, Femi Yusuf, who won N10 million, shared his disbelief and eventual joy, stated: “I feel very happy. Initially, I thought it was one of those pro – mos that nothing comes out of it.

Then, I watched the live draw. My wife was seated next to me and said ‘babe, is this not your number?’ Then I got the call from 300.” When asked if he had received the money in his MoMo wallet, Yusuf responded, “Fast and fast. MTN, no scam.”

A woman, Motunrayo, who won N2 million who was contacted live during the event, reacted in disbelief saying: “Wow! I’m so grateful and I’m so happy to have won this two million naira. I’m really grateful. Thanks so much.”

The Senior Manager, Consumer Segment (Mass Market) at MTN Nigeria, Debo Agun, broke down how the promo works. He analysed: “Typical promos in Nigeria, customers are made to pay for it.

But for this promo, there’s nothing like that. All that is required of you as a customer is to dial *900#. This is for you to opt in and also a form of consent. The promo runs for a period of 90 days. The promo kicked off on June 23.”