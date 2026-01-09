MTN Nigeria Assures Unwavering Support For Super Eagles

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 reaches a fever pitch in Morocco, with the announcement of its quarterfinal stage, MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has reiterated its commitment to the national team.

The 2025 AFCON roadmap for the national men’s team was paved by the resilience witnessed since 2023. Following the silver-medal finish in Cote d’Ivoire, the Super Eagles have consistently demonstrated passion and resilience on the field.

That silver medal was a testament to a team capable of reaching the pinnacle of African football. With crucial wins against top-tier continental rivals during the 2025 AFCON group stages, a flawless victory in the Round of 16, where the team defeated The Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 to keep a date with Algeria in the quarterfinal to be played on Saturday, January 10, in Marrakech, with Nigeria Super Eagles already proving that they are no longer just contenders; they are the pace-setters.

This year, the players have not only won matches; they have won individual accolades that highlight the depth of Nigerian talent.

From Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman (twice), and Raphael Onyedika, who have won the Man of the Match awards, to the defensive masterclasses that have kept clean sheets, the Super Eagles are showcasing the immense talent and dedication to make the nation proud.