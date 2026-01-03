Mtn Nigeria Announces Ayo Benzi As Winner Of Next Afrobeats Star

MTN Nigeria, in partnership with ONErpm and Ultima Studios, has successfully hosted the grand finale of the Next Afrobeats Star Reality Show at Ultima Studios, Lekki, Lagos. After an electrifying showdown, Ayodeji Benson, popularly known as Ayo Benzi, emerged as the winner.

The competition, which began with over 15,000 participants from three regional auditions in September, culminated in a high-energy finale featuring the top five finalists, Ayo Benzi, Dave Cash, Kaeko, Somto O’Laker, and Lucky Yay, each delivering standout performances that reflected weeks of intense training, mentorship, and artistic growth.

At the end of an unforgettable night, Ayo Benzi clinched the top spot, secur- ing a N150 million music deal. Dave Cash emerged first runner-up with N100 million, followed by Kaeko with N75 million, Somto O’Laker with N50 million, and Lucky Yay with N25 million, underscoring the platform’s commitment to celebrating and rewarding multiple talents.

Throughout the season, contestants were mentored by renowned producers and hitmakers Sarz, Puffy Tee, P Prime, and Andre Vibez, who guided them through songwriting, performance, stage presence, and the realities of the music industry.

Ayo Benzi was part of Puffy Tee’s team, a mentorship journey that played out strongly on the final night. Speaking at the grand finale, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, said that the platform reflects MTN’s continued investment in youth creativity and cultural expression.

“The Next Afrobeats Star platform is about creating real opportunities for young Nigerians and giving their talent the structure, visibility, and support it deserves. Afrobeats continues to place Nigeria on the global cultural map, and MTN is proud to be enabling the next generation of artistes who will take this sound even further,” she said.

She added that the finale marked more than the end of the competition. “What we witnessed at the Grand Finale was growth, confidence, and readiness for the global stage.

These young artistes have shown that with the right platform and mentorship, Nigerian talents can compete anywhere in the world.” Reflecting briefly on the journey, Ayo Benzi acknowledged the role MTN played in providing a platform that allowed his talent to be seen and developed.

He described the experience as a defining moment in his career and expressed appreciation for the support he received throughout the competition. “A big thank you to MTN. From the audition days, the treatment MTN has given us has been amazing. God bless the brand,” he said.

The Next Afrobeats Star Grand Finale also featured special appearances and performances from Iyanya and Bella Shmurda, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and reinforcing the show’s connection to the wider Afrobeats ecosystem.