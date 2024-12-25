MTN Nigeria Advances Financing With N50bn Commercial Paper Issuance

Share

MTN Nigeria has announced plans to issue Series 15 and 16 commercial papers under its N250 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme, targeting up to N50 billion in fresh capital.

This move follows the resounding success of its Series 13 and 14 issuance, which saw an impressive 144 per cent oversubscription, raising N72.18 billion against an initial target of N50 billion.

The telecommunications giant, in a formal notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the public, highlighted the strategic importance of this new issuance.

The funds raised are earmarked to bolster the company’s short-term working capital needs while diversifying its financing portfolio.

“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (‘MTN Nigeria’ or the ‘Company’) hereby notifies Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of its proposed issuance of up to N50 billion Series 15 and 16 Commercial Paper notes under its N250 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme,” the company stated.

The announcement comes on the heels of the successful Series 13 and 14 issuances on November 29, 2024, which of -fered yields of 27.50 per cent for 181-day papers and 29.00 per cent for 265-day papers.

These attractive returns, combined with MTN Nigeria’s market standing, drew significant investor interest, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a reliable issuer in the Nigerian financial market.

This latest effort is part of a broader strategy to raise funds in tranches under the N250 billion programme, a critical component of MTN’s plan to maintain operational efficiency and drive growth.

Stanbic IBTC led the arrangement, with an ensemble of joint dealers, including Cardinal Stone, Chapel Hill Denham, and Rand Merchant Bank, ensuring a robust distribution network. Despite its success in capital markets, MTN Nigeria is navigating challenging macroeconomic conditions.

